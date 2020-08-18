US goes online for pandemic supplies, many at Walmart.com

Walmart's earnings followed a standout fiscal second-quarter performance from the nation's largest home improvement chain Home Depot, helped by a frenzied pace for do-it-yourself home renovations. The home improvement chain reported on Tuesday a 23.4% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year globally. That's almost twice the 12.2% increase that industry analysts had projected. Both companies are setting a high bar for the rest of the retailers and are among the few bright spots in an industry mostly battered by the financial fallout of the pandemic.

Net income for Walmart Inc. reached $6.48 billion in the quarter, or $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street projections of $1.22, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion, also exceeding expectations.

However, surging sales took place as the U.S. rolled out massive assistance plans for the millions who had lost jobs or who were furloughed.

The $600-a-week federal unemployment check that had been sent to roughly 28 million laid-off workers is gone. And a $1,200 stimulus check that was sent to many Americans in April and May appears to be a thing of the past. Negotiations in Congress on a new economic relief package have collapsed and there is no evidence of an agreement on more aid, at least in the near future.

That had been a concern for analysts trying to predict how that will influence where Americans shop.

Also, Walmart, like any other retailers are facing soaring costs related to the pandemic that include cleaning protocols. It said that costs related to COVID-19 hit $1.5 billion during the fiscal second quarter; up from nearly $900 million in such costs during the fiscal first quarter.