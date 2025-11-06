US flight cancellations accelerate as airlines comply with government shutdown order

The FAA order to cut flights at 40 of the busiest airports across the U.S. includes New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, according to a list distributed to the airlines and obtained by The Associated Press. But the impact will disrupt travel at many smaller airports too.

The FAA seeks to reduce service by 10% across “high-volume” markets to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown. The move also comes as the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Democrats in Congress to end the shutdown.

Airlines will phase in the 10% reduction in their flight schedules at the airports across more than two dozen states. Just hours before the reductions went into place, airlines were scrambling to figure out where to cut and some travelers began changing or canceling itineraries preemptively.

Travelers with plans for the weekend and beyond waited nervously to see if their flights would take off as scheduled.

The affected airports included busy connecting hubs and those in popular tourist destinations, such as Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco. In some of the biggest cities — such as Dallas, Houston and Chicago — multiple airports will be affected.

Flight cuts will begin gradually

Airlines will phase in the cuts at the direction of the FAA, eliminating 4% of flights at the 40 airports on Friday and working up to 10%, according to three people familiar with the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Delta Air Lines said it planned to cancel roughly 170 flights Friday. By late Thursday afternoon, United Airlines had called off 145 flights and American Airlines had canceled 32 for Friday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The FAA had not yet published an official order as of the afternoon.

Some airlines planned to focus on slashing routes to and from small and medium-size cities.

“This is going to have a noticeable impact across the U.S. air transportation system,” industry analyst Henry Harteveldt said.

The flight reductions just weeks before the busy holiday season prompted some travelers to change their plans or looking at other options.

Fallon Carter canceled her Friday flight from New York to Tampa, Florida, where she planned to spend the weekend at the beach. She was worried about making it back to Long Island to be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

“I don’t know if I get there, will I get home?” Carter said.

The FAA is imposing the reductions to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who are working without pay during the shutdown, which began Oct. 1, and have been increasingly taking sick days. Most controllers work mandatory overtime six days a week, leaving little time for side jobs to help cover bills unless they call out.

In recent weeks the FAA has delayed flights when airports or its other facilities are short on controllers.

Shuffling schedules

Airlines said they would try to minimize impact on customers, some of whom will see weekend travel plans disrupted with little notice.

United, Delta and American were among carriers that said they would offer refunds to passengers who opt not to fly, even if they purchased nonrefundable tickets.

The head of Frontier Airlines recommended that travelers buy backup tickets with another airline to avoid being stranded.

The cuts also could disrupt package deliveries because two airports with major distribution centers are on the list — FedEx operates at the airport in Memphis, Tennessee, and UPS in Louisville, Kentucky, the site of this week’s deadly cargo plane crash.

The cuts could affect as many as 1,800 flights, or upward of 268,000 passengers, per day, according to an estimate from Cirium.

Airlines are used to dealing with canceling thousands of flights on short notice during severe weather, but the difference now is that these cuts during the shutdown will last indefinitely until safety data improves.

Shutdown already straining travel

The shutdown is putting unnecessary strain on the system and damaging confidence in the U.S. air travel experience, said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman.

Kelly Matthews, who lives in Flat Rock, Michigan, and frequently flies for work, said she has canceled most of her upcoming trips and understands why federal airport employees have stopped showing up.

“You can’t expect people to go in to work when they’re not getting a paycheck for the continuation of over a month now,” she said. “I mean it’s not a matter of them not wanting to do the job — but you can’t afford to pay for gas, your day care and everything else.”

Controller staffing worsening

The past weekend brought some of the worst staffing issues since the start of the shutdown.

From Friday to Sunday evening, at least 39 air traffic control facilities reported potential staffing limits, according to an AP analysis of operations plans shared through the Air Traffic Control System Command Center system. The figure, which is likely an undercount, was well above the average for weekends before the shutdown.

___

Associated Press journalists Wyatte Grantham-Philips in New York, Safiyah Riddle in Montgomery, Alabama, and Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed.