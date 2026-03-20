US college student's death in Barcelona was likely an accident, Spanish police say

A spokesperson for Catalonia’s regional police in Barcelona told The Associated Press that “all signs point” to the University of Alabama student’s death being accidental, and that an autopsy would take place.

Gracey, 20, was last seen outside the Shoko nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. He never returned to the room he was renting with friends, according to family members who live in the suburb of Elmhurst, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Chicago. Police later recovered his phone.

In a statement, the Gracey family asked for prayers and privacy.

“Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona. Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the statement said.

Barcelona is a popular tourist destination that draws millions of foreign visitors each year. It is generally safe, especially compared with major U.S. cities, where tourists’ biggest worry are normally pickpockets.

The city's Mediterranean beaches, which are located within walking distance of the bustling city center, are a main draw especially for young visitors. The area where Gracey went out is a stretch of beach with several restaurants and nightclubs that are frequented by locals and tourists.

In an interview conducted before police confirmation of his death, Gracey’s aunt told the AP that he was “just a great kid, a good Catholic boy from the Midwest.”

The University of Alabama said in a statement that the school community “is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey.”

“Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time,” it said.

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Naishadham reported from Madrid and O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.