US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the criminal indictment so it could not be re-filed.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne had faced life in prison but were set free after nearly two years of detention ahead of trial.