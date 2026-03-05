US and Venezuela agree to reestablish diplomatic relations in historical shift

Relations between the two countries were cut off following another geopolitical debacle in 2019, during the first Trump administration. The U.S. Embassy was closed in Caracas and diplomatic staff moved to neighboring Colombia.

The State Department said in a statement that talks between the countries were “focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.”

Since the unprecedented U.S. offensive in Venezuela, the Trump administration has pushed the government to open its oil sector to foreign companies. The government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, formerly Maduro's vice president, approved an amnesty law that would enable to release of politicians, activists, lawyers and many others, effectively acknowledging that the government has held hundreds of people in prison for political motivations.

On Sunday, Venezuela's top opposition leader and winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize María Corina Machado said that she will return to Venezuela in the coming weeks and that elections will be held in Venezuela.

Such seismic shifts would have been unthinkable just months before in the South American nation. Venezuela's main political current, known as Chavismo, has been able to dodge curve balls thrown at it for years, from U.S. sanctions to spiraling economic crisis.