US and China seek to strike a deal over rare earths, tariffs, soybeans

“They’re trying to get to some kind of détente,” said Jeff Moon, a former U.S. trade official and diplomat who now runs the China Moon Strategies consultancy. “There’s no pretense that they’re going to reach a grand bargain that solves everything in the relationship.’’

The two countries sent out reassuring signals over the weekend that an agreement was drawing closer.

China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, told reporters that Washington and Beijing had reached a “preliminary consensus.” Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said there was “a very successful framework.”

Trump himself expressed confidence, saying Chinese officials “want to make a deal and we want to make a deal.”

Before the talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over the weekend, U.S. and Chinese negotiators had previously met four times this year — in Geneva in May, London in June, Stockholm in July and Madrid in September — but had only managed to reach a truce to avoid escalating tariffs and a vague deal “framework,” not anything of substance.

When new tensions rose earlier this month, Trump had been threatening to slap another 100% tariff on Chinese products Nov. 1 — on top of an already-high 57.6%, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

But in a sign the two countries are making progress, Bessent said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation’’ that those punishing triple-digit levies are “effectively off the table’’ as talks continue.

Here are some of the areas of contention between the world’s two biggest economies.

Beijing’s rare-earth cudgel

China is the world’s leading producer and processor of rare-earth minerals and related technologies critical for fighter jets, robots, electric vehicles and a host of other high-tech products. In a show of strength and of the leverage it brings to the negotiating table, the country has limited exports of the elements, crippling U.S. and other foreign companies. Most recently, they tightened the restrictions Oct. 9, just ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.

“Rare earths are now the most effective lever that China can pull,” said Zongyuan Zoe Liu, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “The rest of the world does not have readily available or affordable productive capacity.’’

The United States and other countries are investing heavily in rare earths to break China’s domination but it may take years for that to pay off. “They realize this is not a lever they can pull forever,’’ Liu said. “So they want to use it when it actually hurts.’’

Bessent said Sunday on ABC that he expected China to “delay’’ the rare earth export controls “for a year while they reexamine it.’’

Pini Althaus, who founded USA Rare Earth back in 2019 and is now working to develop new mines in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as CEO of Cove Capital, said the threat of more Chinese restrictions on rare earths will always be hanging over America’s head until a new supply is developed. “The United States must urgently build independent critical minerals supply chains,” Althaus said.

China’s soybean purchases

Rare earths aren’t the only leverage China has. American farmers — among Trump’s most loyal supporters — have traditionally depended on China to buy about a quarter of the soybeans they produce. But China has stopped buying American soybeans this year, choosing to use Brazilian and Argentinian suppliers instead.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker’’ Sunday, Bessent, who owns soybean farmland himself, suggested that relief might be coming to the American heartland. “We are going to be able to discuss substantial soybean and ag purchases for American farmers,’’ he said.

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, said farmers will be looking for specifics over exactly how many soybeans China might promise to buy and how enforceable the agreement is. He said it’s important that China go beyond a general promise to buy more American soybeans.

“Nothing would really discourage farmers more if there’s some very ambitious announcement, but then nothing ends up transpiring,” he said.

In a note, Gabriel Wildau, managing director of the consultancy Teneo, asked how much appetite China actually has for American soybeans after buying so much from Brazil and Argentina. Still, Beijing would be “willing to restart some U.S. purchases as a goodwill gesture, even if doing so requires building stockpiles beyond normal levels,” Wildau wrote.

America’s export controls

China is hoping for relief from America’s stringent controls of sensitive tech exports that Chinese firms rely on.

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new rule to drastically extend export restrictions not only to previously blacklisted foreign companies but to affiliates in which they own stakes of at least 50%.

Jeffrey Kessler, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, says the rule will be “closing the loopholes and ensuring that export controls work as intended.” China immediately protested, calling it another “typical case” of the U.S. broadening national security and abusing export control. The Chinese Commerce Ministry says the act is “extremely bad” and will “severely harm the legitimate interests of companies.”

Ted Murphy, a trade lawyer with Sidley Austin, wrote in a commentary that the U.S. might relax the restrictions, the way China is expected to ease up on its rare-earth controls. “President Trump is in ‘deal mode' and is unlikely to let the opportunity of meeting with President Xi in person get away without a deal.’’

Still, Bessent told “Face the Nation'' that ”there have been no, no changes in our export controls.''

Trump’s drug-trafficking tariffs

In February, Trump slapped a 10% tax on Chinese imports to pressure Beijing to do more to stop the flow of chemicals that can be used to make fentanyl. He doubled it a month later. For months, Beijing has been frustrated over lack of progress in working out a deal to end the fentanyl tariffs. A senior Chinese public security official once traveled to one of the trade talks but there was no U.S. counterpart to meet him.

Chinese officials had expressed exasperation that the Trump administration failed to recognize steps Beijing took in the last year of the Biden administration to address drug trafficking. They are also confounded because the Trump administration hasn't been clear about what it wants Beijing to do. China has retaliated by levying a new 10% or 15% tariff on many U.S. farm goods, including soybeans.

Bessent said Sunday that discussions with China yielded initial agreements to stop the precursor chemicals from coming into the U.S., raising hopes that the U.S. will consider at least reducing the fentanyl tariffs.

‘We can’t decouple'

Whatever progress the two countries make on specific issues, Moon said, bigger problems remain.

The toughest is that China has decided to pull itself out of an economic rut caused by the collapse of its housing market by cranking out factory production and flooding the world with low-priced products.

But the United States and other wealthy countries are determined “not to let Chinese overcapacity hollow out their industries and destroy their industrial base. Those are totally inconsistent trends,’’ Moon said. “Both countries are deeply committed to them. And for that reason, I don’t see an end in sight.

“We can’t decouple. There are things that we both need from each other.... If you continue trying to damage the other side with no end in sight, then both sides die the death of a thousand cuts."

Moon said the only path forward is "tactically trying to remove friction – basically slapping on band aids without ever curing the disease.’’

___

Josh Funk reported from Omaha, Nebraska.