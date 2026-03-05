US adds Monique Billings and Rae Burrell for FIBA World Cup qualifier in Puerto Rico

Billings was part of the 2017 USA under-23 national team that was undefeated at the Four Nations Tournament. Burrell will be making her U.S. competitive debut.

They'll join a talented group led by young stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers. The Americans also will have 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard won the 3x3 bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen rounds out the roster.

U.S. Olympic coach Kara Lawson will lead the team in San Juan for the first part of the tournament before returning to Duke to prepare the Blue Devils for the NCAA Tournament. She'll be assisted by Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbets and Stephanie White. The trio were court coaches at that U.S. training camp in December.

The U.S. will face Senegal, Puerto Rico, Italy, New Zealand and Spain in the tournament. The Americans have already qualified for the World Cup in Berlin from Sept. 4-13.

The Americans are looking for a fifth consecutive World Cup championship.

