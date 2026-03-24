University cancels California governor debate after accusations of bias from candidates of color

No clear front-runner has emerged in the crowded race ahead of the June 2 primary. Ballots will go out in early May.

The university has defended a formula used to select the participants and denied allegations of bias. A public policy professor independently developed the criteria based on candidates’ polling and fundraising, the university said in a statement Friday.

A group of 50 public policy and social science scholars from across the country defended the professor in a letter to the university’s president on Monday.

“We urge USC to stand firm in rejecting all efforts to apply political pressure on its faculty and its overall academic mission,” they wrote.

But the university reversed course Monday night, saying that the debate co-hosts couldn’t agree on a solution.

The "data-driven candidate viability formula is based on extensive research and enjoys broad academic support,” it said in a statement. “At the same time, we recognize that concerns about the selection criteria for tomorrow’s gubernatorial debate have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters.”

The debate cancellation comes weeks after state Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks urged candidates to drop out of the race if their campaigns were no longer viable, citing the possibility that the two leading Republicans could advance to the general election. The all-GOP general election is possible under California’s unusual top-two primary system, which puts all candidates on one ballot and only the top two vote-getters advance to November, regardless of party.

Hicks on Tuesday unveiled the results of a poll commissioned by the party that shows Hilton, Porter, Bianco, Swalwell and Steyer in close competition, and the other candidates trailing behind them. It's consistent with other recent polling.

“These results confirm the possibility, albeit a low one — the possibility of Democrats being locked out of the general election,” Hicks said. “More importantly, it’s yet another reminder of the undeniable fact that all candidates must honestly assess their viable path to win.”

Much of the criticism is targeted at Mahan’s inclusion over other candidates. Mahan, the San Jose mayor, joined the race months after his competitors, but has outraised some of them thanks in part to contributions from ultrawealthy donors in Silicon Valley.

He said he was disappointed the debate was canceled and that the other established candidates should have been allowed to participate.

“The best way to promote democracy is to have every voice included and have forums like this for debate,” he said in an interview.

The controversy escalated Monday when legislative leaders, including chairs of the Black and Latino caucuses, called on organizers to open up the debate to more candidates.

“If USC does not do the right thing, we call on California voters to boycott this debate," they wrote. "If the university will not give voters a fair shot at evaluating everyone running for governor, voters should find other ways to learn about the candidates.”

Villaraigosa, a former Los Angeles mayor who is Latino, celebrated the university's decision to cancel the debate.

“USC made the right call, even if it came late and under pressure,” he said in a statement.

—

Associated Press writer Trân Nguyễn contributed.