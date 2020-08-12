United plans more Florida flights, but virus gets final say

Over the last seven days through Tuesday, the number of people screened at U.S. airport security checkpoints was down 72% from a year ago, according to government figures. Daily counts have ranged from 831,789 — a five-month high — to 559,420.

“We have suspended our crystal ball around how demand is shaping up, since it's so volatile,” Gupta said.

Before the pandemic, United typically set most of its final schedule about 120 days into the future. That is now down to 30 or 45 days.

What little demand airlines are seeing is mostly for leisure travel, not business trips, and it is for domestic flying, not international — most countries are restricting Americans because of COVID-19. United's planned new winter flights to Florida, which will also depart from Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are aimed at leisure travelers, Gupta said.