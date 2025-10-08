United Nations to cut 25% of its global peacekeeping force in response to US funding strains

Around 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel out of more than 50,000 peacekeepers deployed across nine global missions will be sent back to their home countries. That comes as the U.N. plans to cut about 15% of the peacekeeping force’s $5.4 billion budget for next year.

The decision to institute a major overhaul of the peacekeeping force — known globally for their distinctive blue berets or helmets — followed a meeting Tuesday between U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and major donors, including Mike Waltz, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The U.S. outlined that it would commit $680 million to peacekeeping efforts, a significant reduction to the $1 billion payment the U.S. had made this time last year, the U.N. official said. That funding will be accessible for all active missions, especially those the U.S. has taken special interest in, such as peacekeepers in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Contributions from the U.S. and China make up half of the U.N.'s peacekeeping budget. Another senior U.N. official, who also requested anonymity to discuss private talks, said China has indicated it will be paying its full contribution by the end of the year.