UN rights report raises concerns of 'ethnic cleansing' in displacement of Palestinians in West Bank

Türk alleged that Israeli authorities were “playing the central role in directing, participating in or enabling this conduct,” and the report denounced harassment, intimidation and destruction of farmland and homes of Palestinians.

Israel's Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Geneva didn't immediately comment.

Much of the displacement of thousands has taken place in the northern West Bank, where Israel launched a broad military offensive in early 2025. Israel's government says the operation is aimed at stamping out militant groups active in the area.

The report says the displacement, "appears to indicate a concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer throughout the occupied territory, aimed at permanent displacement, raising concerns of ethnic cleansing.”

At the same, Israel's hard-line government has pressed ahead with an increase in new Israeli settlements across the West Bank. The international community overwhelmingly considers settlements to be illegal, though the Trump administration has been more tolerant of the construction. Israel's government is dominated by settler leaders and their political allies.

The rights office, which falls under the secretariat of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said that Israeli authorities approved or moved forward on nearly 37,000 housing units in occupied east Jerusalem and more than 27,000 elsewhere in the West Bank.

Türk called for an immediate halt to the settlements and a reversal of of their impact, along with the evacuation of all settlers and “an end to the occupation of the Palestinian territory.”

The construction boom has been accompanied by an increase in settler violence against Palestinians. Israeli leaders have portrayed the violence as the work of a tiny minority, but Palestinians and human rights groups say the Israeli army has done little to prevent the attacks and note that settlers are rarely held accountable.

Earlier this month, three Palestinians were killed in a violent clash with settlers near Khirbet Abu Falah, east of Ramallah, and in a rare rebuke, the Israeli military strongly condemned the settler violence.

While outside the period covered by the U.N. report, the Palestinian Authority accused Israel of “exploiting the atmosphere of war” and the lack of international attention to issues in the West Bank to intensify intimidation, violence and forced displacement.