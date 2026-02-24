UN data shows 6.5 million people at risk of severe hunger from drought

The report also estimates that 1.84 million children under the age of 5 are expected to suffer acute malnutrition in 2026, including nearly 500,000 who will be severely malnourished.

Officials said that the food security situation is deteriorating because of water shortages, insecurity, conflict and historically low levels of humanitarian assistance linked to global funding cuts.

The intensified drought, linked to lower-than-average rainfall, has triggered widespread food insecurity, crop failures, livestock losses, food price increases and displacement.

“The drought emergency in Somalia has deepened alarmingly, with soaring water prices, limited food supplies, dying livestock and very little humanitarian funding,” said George Conway, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia.

He said that urgent lifesaving assistance is essential in the coming months, with no rainfall expected until the main rainy season, which runs from April to June.

Even if the upcoming rains perform at average levels, 5.5 million people are expected to remain in crisis or worse later in 2026. Recovery from the extreme drought will take time, officials said.

Water shortages are intensifying in southern and central Somalia and aren't expected to substantially improve, even if upcoming rains are average.

Drought and conflict displaced about 278,000 people between July and December, disrupting agricultural production, market access and aid delivery, according to U.N estimates.

“The severity of this drought is undeniable and deeply alarming,” said Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, commissioner of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency. He called on international partners, the Somali diaspora, businesses and civil society to scale up immediate support.

The United Nations and the Somali government warned that substantial funding cuts have forced humanitarian partners to decrease or suspend critical lifesaving programs, including food security, health, nutrition and water and sanitation projects.