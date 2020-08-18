UN-backed court to deliver verdicts in Hariri assassination

Initially, five suspects were tried, all of them Hezbollah members. Charges against one of the group’s top military commanders, Mustafa Badreddine, were dropped after he was killed in Syria in 2016.

The remaining suspects are Salim Ayyash, also known as Abu Salim; Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi, who changed his name to Hassan Issa and Hassan Habib Merhi. They are charged with offenses including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

If they are convicted, hearings will be held at a later date to determine their sentences. As the U.N.-backed court has no death sentence, the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

None of the men is every likely to serve time as Hezbollah has vowed not to hand over any suspects. Prosecutors and defense lawyers can appeal the verdicts.

When the trial opened in January 2014, a scale model of the blast scene stood on a table in the center of the courtroom and a prosecutor told judges that explosives packed into a Mitsubishi truck detonated to create “a man-made hell.”

The assassination was seen by many in Lebanon as the work of Syria, a charge Damascus denies.

Some Lebanese see the tribunal as an impartial way of uncovering the truth about Hariri’s slaying, while Hezbollah — which denies involvement — calls it an Israeli plot to tarnish the group.

Hariri’s son Saad, himself a former prime minister, is attending the day-long delivery of the judgment.

On Tuesday morning, the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya prepped viewers for the verdict, showing a slick 3-D reenactment of the bombing.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah last week insisted on the innocence of the suspects regardless of the verdicts. “For us it will be as if they were never issued,” he said of the verdicts.

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Jan. 16 , 2014 file photo, judges, back row, await the start of a trial at the courtroom of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Leidschendam, Netherlands. More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, the U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah allegedly involved in the killing. (AP Photo/Toussaint Kluiters, Pool, File) Credit: Toussaint Kluiters Credit: Toussaint Kluiters

