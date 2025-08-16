Ukraine's Zelenskyy to meet Trump on Monday after US-Russia summit secured no peace agreement

Putin has previously said that Russia is not interested in a temporary truce, and instead is seeking a long-term settlement that takes Moscow’s interests into account.

Zelenskyy said he held a “long and substantive” conversation with Trump. He thanked Trump for an invitation to meet in person in Washington on Monday and said they would “discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

It will be Zelenskyy’s first visit to the U.S. since Trump berated him for being “disrespectful” during an extraordinary Oval Office meeting in February.

Trump confirmed the White House meeting and said that “if all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.”

Trump rolled out the red carpet on Friday for Putin, who was in the U.S. for the first time in a decade. But he gave little concrete detail afterward of what was discussed.

Trump had warned ahead of the summit of “very severe consequences” for Russia if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war.

Morton reported from London. Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.