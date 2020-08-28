UK to allow emergency use of any effective COVID-19 vaccine

Officials said they would also be expanding the number of health workers who can administer vaccines as well as clarifying the kind of protection from civil liability for this additional work force.

The government is beginning a three-week consultation period to seek advice from health experts and other stakeholders. It said the measures could be introduced as early as October.

Britain has recorded more than 41,500 COVID-19 deaths, the worst toll of any European country and its daily case count has been slowly increasing in recent weeks. New infections have been averaging about 1,000 a day for the last week. At the peak of Britain's outbreak, it was about 5,000 cases a day, though experts suspect it could have been much higher due to inadequate testing.

The U.K. has signed multiple deals with pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 vaccines. It expects to receive the first shipments of an experimental vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca this fall, while advanced trials testing the shot's effectiveness are still under way.

