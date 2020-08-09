UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge

On Saturday the Ministry of Defense said it had received a government request to “support U.K. Border Force operations” and was looking into how it could best help.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries.

Some have turned to small boats organized by smugglers because coronavirus lockdowns have reduced opportunities to stow away on ferries and trucks. Fine summer weather is also prompting more people to make the risky journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) at its narrowest point — in vessels as small as dinghies and kayaks

The British and French immigration ministers are due to hold talks this week about the Channel crossings.

Human rights groups have criticized the British government’s harsh rhetoric and accused officials of trying to blame France for the rise in the number of boat crossings.

Bridget Chapman of the Kent Refugee Action Network accused the government of “saber-rattling,” and called for asylum seekers to be given legal ways to come to Britain.

“That would close this route overnight, would save lives, and we would know exactly who was arriving and when,” she said.

A Border Force vessel brings a group of people thought to be migrants into the port city of Dover, southern England, Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Many migrants have used small craft during the recent hot calm weather to make the dangerous journey from northern France, to cross the busy shipping lanes of The Channel to reach Britain. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

