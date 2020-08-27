UK freight train carrying diesel catches fire, derails

Officials said two employees onboard managed to raise the alarm and escaped without injury. The fire near Llanelli, in south Wales, was reported close to midnight Wednesday. Three of the train’s cars were still ablaze Thursday afternoon and people were asked to steer clear of the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

Police declared a major incident and asked hundreds of people to move to a nearby school and community center because there was still a “substantial risk” within the immediate area.