Uganda agrees deal with US to take deported migrants if they don't have criminal records

Uganda says it has agreed a deal with the United States to take deported migrants on condition that the deportees should not have criminal records and not be unaccompanied minors
1 hour ago
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda has agreed a deal with the United States to take deported migrants on condition that the deportees should not have criminal records and not be unaccompanied minors, officials said Thursday.

The Ugandan foreign affairs ministry in a statement said the “two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented.”

Uganda also expressed a preference that those brought into the country should be of African nationalities.

According to CBS News, which cited US government documents, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had reportedly reached agreements with Uganda and Honduras to accept deportees as part of a broader effort to persuade countries worldwide to assist in its crackdown on illegal immigration.

It was not clear if the agreement had been signed but the ministry statement said it had been “concluded."

