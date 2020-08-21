UConn's Stevens retires with 3 NCAA field hockey titles

Stevens, who spent the last 30 years in Storrs, will leave Sept. 1 and be succeeded by her long-time assistant coach, Paul Caddy, the school said. She plans to remain on the staff as a volunteer assistant.

Stevens finishes her 43-year coaching career with a record of 700-189-24, the only NCAA field hockey coach to amass 700 wins. She built UConn into a national power and led the program to NCAA championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017, compiling a record of 520-139-8.