UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

Already, some Israeli firms had signed deals with Emirati counterparts. But the repeal of the law widens the likelihood of other joint ventures, such as in aviation or in banking and finance.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, has been the world's busiest for international travel for years. The Dubai International Financial Center also hosts major firms who trade in the hours between Asian and European markets.

Emirati firms likely also want to access Israeli technological know-how. Some already had even before the deal — with the cybersecurity firm DarkMatter reportedly hiring Israeli military-trained hackers.

On Monday, the first direct commercial flight by Israel's flagship carrier El Al is expected in Abu Dhabi, carrying U.S. and Israeli officials including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The decree formally eliminates a 1972 law on the UAE's books since just after the country's formation. That law mirrored the widely held stance by Arab nations at that time that recognition of Israel would only come after the Palestinians had an independent state of their own.

The UAE is becoming the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to currently have diplomatic relations with Israel. However, while widespread public distrust of Israel persists in those nations, the UAE never fought a war against Israel, nor did it have a historic Jewish population.

In recent years, the UAE has held quiet talks with Israel and allowed Israelis with second passports into the country for trade and talks.

Sheikh Khalifa has ruled the UAE since 2004. He suffered a stroke on Jan. 24, 2014, and underwent emergency surgery. He has been rarely seen since in public, though state media typically publishes images of him around Islamic holidays.

Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has served as the UAE's day-to-day ruler since Sheikh Khalifa's stroke. Sheikh Mohammed has focused on increasing the Emirates' military might amid his suspicions of Iran — an enmity shared by Israel.

While Sheikh Khalifa holds the title of president, the UAE is governed by autocratic sheikhs. Abu Dhabi, as the country's oil-rich capital, has grown increasingly powerful since the UAE's founding in 1971 despite each sheikhdom largely governing its own affairs.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, sits in front of documents in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties comes as little surprise to those closely following the nuances of Middle East politics, and Trump administration’s almost single-minded push to broker a deal of this kind without a resolution first to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, photo released by the the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), from right, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, center, and the organization Secretary General, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, chair an emergency ministerial meeting in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Days after Gulf Arab states expressed their support for President Donald Trump's efforts at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, representatives of Muslim-majority nations gathered in Saudi Arabia and rejected the White House's plan as "biased." (Organization of Islamic Cooperation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited