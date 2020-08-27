Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

Power was knocked out in 1,633 South Korean homes, about half on the southern resort island of Jeju, which was the first part of the country to be hit by the typhoon on Wednesday. Most power was restored in the morning.

More than 430 domestic flights in and out of Jeju and the southern mainland city of Busan were canceled. South Korean authorities also halted some railroad services, shut down public parks and sea bridges and moved hundreds of fishing boats and passenger vessels to safety.

Workers in Seoul and other major cities were restoring makeshift coronavirus testing stations that had been dismantled out of concerns that the tents and booths wouldn’t have withstood the strong winds.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said earlier this week that leader Kim Jong Un had called for thorough preparations to minimize casualties and damages from the typhoon. Fishing boats were moved and other protective measures were taken to help buildings, farms and railroads withstand the storm, according to state media.

The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damages to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by pandemic-linked border closures and U.S.-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear program.

A woman holds an umbrella against the strong wind and rain caused by Typhoon Bavi in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Typhoon Bavi that grazed South Korea and caused some damage has made landfall in North Korea early Thursday. South Korean authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and North Korea has not reported any damages. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Windows of a store are taped up in preparation for Typhoon Bavi in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Typhoon Bavi that grazed South Korea and caused some damage has made landfall in North Korea early Thursday. South Korean authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and North Korea has not reported any damages. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon