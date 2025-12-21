Tyler Nickel hits 8 3-pointers to lead unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt to blowout of Wake Forest, 98-67

Nickel had eight 3s for the second time in a three-game span. He hit three 3s in the first four minutes, had six by halftime and sank two more early in the second half. He finished 9 for 12 from the field.

Vanderbilt made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

Myles Colvin led Wake Forest (9-4) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Juke Harris had 19 points. The Demon Deacons shot 35% from the field while suffering their second home loss to a Southeastern Conference team this month.

The Commodores benefited from 17 Demon Deacon turnovers.

Vanderbilt hit 10 shots from 3-point range — six from Nickel and one each by four others — less than 18 minutes into the game. The Commodores had six 3-pointers in the entire game in Wednesday’s 77-70 overtime victory at Memphis.

Vanderbilt held a 54-37 halftime lead.

