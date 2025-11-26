Two National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., and their condition isn’t known, AP source says

Two National Guard soldiers have been shot near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to two law enforcement officials not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity
ajc.com

news
4 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two National Guard soldiers were shot Wednesday near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to two law enforcement officials not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation.

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.

In Other News
1
Middies fans expected to be ‘loud and proud’ for playoff game
2
Police find Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide
3
Former New Miami auxiliary police officer indicted on tampering charges
4
Miami University in Top 50 of nation’s best colleges for future...
5
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Ross Twp.