Two men accused of plotting terror attacks at LGBTQ+ bars in the Detroit area

“Our American heroes prevented a terror attack,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

The men, described as too young to drink alcohol, had looked at LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale as a possible attack, according to the complaint.

Before making arrests Friday, FBI agents had surveilled them for weeks, even using a camera on a pole outside a Dearborn house, according to the court filing. Investigators also got access to encrypted chats and other conversations and scoured social media posts.

Ali and Mahmoud were charged with receiving and transferring guns and ammunition for terrorism. They made brief appearances in federal court Monday and will remain in custody at least until a Nov. 10 detention hearing.

Mahmoud's attorney, William Swor, declined to comment, saying he was still reading through the complaint. Ali's attorney, Amir Makled, over the weekend seemed to wave off any allegations, saying they were the result of “hysteria” and “fear-mongering.”

Mahmoud had recently bought more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition that could be used for AR-15-style rifles, and both practiced at gun ranges, the government alleged.

The FBI said the men repeatedly referred to “pumpkins” in their conversations, a reference to a Halloween attack. The court filing says Person 1, the minor, regularly consulted the father of a “local Islamic extremist ideologue” about when to commit a “good deed.”

FBI Director Kash Patel had announced arrests Friday, but no details were released at the time while agents searched homes in Dearborn and a storage unit rented by Ali in nearby Inkster.

The searches turned up tactical vests and backpacks, AR-15-style rifles, ammunition, loaded handguns and GoPro cameras, the FBI said.

It's the second case since May involving alleged plots in the Detroit area on behalf of the Islamic State group. The FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in Warren. Ammar Said has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

___

Associated Press writer Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.