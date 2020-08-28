Turkish lawyer dies on hunger strike demanding fair trial

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said the EU is “deeply saddened” by Timtik's death.

“Ebru Timtik's hunger strike for a fair trial and its tragic outcome painfully illustrate the urgent need for the Turkish authorities to credibly address the human rights situation in the country and the serious shortcomings observed in the Turkish judiciary,” Stano said.

“A strong and independent legal profession, along with an independent judiciary is a core principle of a fair justice system,” he said.

Hunger strikers in Turkey traditionally refuse food but consume liquids and take vitamins that prolong their protests.

Timtik’s death comes months after two members of a left-wing popular folk group that is banned in Turkey also died of a hunger strike. They had also been accused of links to the DHKP/C.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.