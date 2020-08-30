Tucker, Schroder ejected from Rockets-Thunder playoff game

Midway through the third quarter with Houston leading 67-49, Tucker set a pick on Schroder, who swung his right arm between Tucker’s legs, hitting him in the groin. When the two players stood back up, Tucker approached Schroder and head-butted him from behind.

After checking the video, referee James Capers called a flagrant 2 foul on Schroder and ejected him. Tucker was given a technical foul with an ejection.