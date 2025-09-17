Trump's second state visit to the UK meets with protests and arrests

Carrying banners reading “No to the racism, no to Trump," the crowd, organized by the Stop Trump U.K. coalition, headed down Regent Street on their way to Parliament.

Some carried small versions of the giant Trump baby blimp, an orange-tinted caricature of the blond-coiffed leader in a diaper, that made a big impression during his first visit in June 2019. Others carried signs reading “No to Trump, no to fascism” and “Dump Trump.”

The crowd booed a counter protester who held a sign that read “We Love Trump.”

London’s police force deployed 1,600 officers as they expected members of about 50 different groups that included climate, anti-racism and pro-Palestinian activists.

The number of people participating in the march was much smaller than six years ago, when Trump visited London during his first term.

This visit almost entirely avoids the capital by holding royal ceremonies at Windsor, a historic town about 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) to the west, and at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate where Trump will meet with Starmer on Thursday.

Trump and first lady Melania took a helicopter to Windsor Castle, where they were greeted warmly by the king and enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride through the royal estate's massive grounds as military bands played the national anthems of the U.S. and U.K.

Outside the castle, dozens of people protested throughout the day, though they were outnumbered by a large police presence and international news crews covering the event.

“I really don’t think the royal family should be hosting him," said Tara Heinemann, who held a sign saying, “No banquets for fascists.” “We never, ever want to be a puppet of the Trump regime and what happens with bullies is if you don’t stand up to them, they keep on bullying."

On a street lined with British and American flags, the group held signs that said, “Trump your politics stink” and “Go away. You are polluting Windsor.”

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions toward women and people of color,” Grace Nathew said.

Two people were arrested in Windsor — one for allegedly assaulting an emergency worker and making threats and the other on suspicion of a public order violation and assault.

On Tuesday, police arrested four people over a stunt that saw an image of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected on a tower at Windsor Castle, a reminder of the president’s relationship with the disgraced financier.

The political group Led by Donkeys that took responsibility for beaming the images from a hotel criticized the arrests as “a ridiculous over-reaction” and said there was nothing illegal about what they had done.