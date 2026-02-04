Trump's border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Trump administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state and local officials agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants, border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday.
About 700 federal agents will be withdrawn from the immigration operation around Minnesota, Homan said during a news conference. Roughly 3,000 federal officers are currently deployed in the state.
In Other News
1
DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS...
2
Teen injured in Hamilton shooting
3
Man who allegedly made bomb threat at Middletown McDonald’s indicted by...
4
Healthgrades rates Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital among the best in...
5
Fatal crash closes road for several hours in Middletown