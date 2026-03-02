Trump will award Medal of Honor to three US Army service members in White House ceremony

Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013, is being recognized for valor during the combat that resulted in his death.

Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who died in 1985, is being recognized for his leadership and resistance as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.

The Medal of Honor is given by U.S. presidents, in the name of Congress, to recognize combat service that goes beyond the call of duty and risks one's own life.