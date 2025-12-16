Trump sues BBC for $10 billion, accusing it of defamation over editing of president's Jan. 6 speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $10 billion in damages from the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of defamation as well as deceptive and unfair trade practices.
The 33-page lawsuit accuses the BBC of broadcasting a “false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump,” calling it “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence” the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
It accused the BCC of “splicing together two entirely separate parts of President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021” in order to ”intentionally misrepresent the meaning of what President Trump said.”
In Other News
1
Suspected drunk driver struck vehicle, fled scene on foot in Ross Twp.
2
County official calls out Bengals for snow left on Paycor Stadium seats...
3
Two companies adding nearly 260 new jobs in Hamilton
4
Overdose deaths down in Butler County as Narcan access increases
5
Fairfield approves 2026 budget that adds directed police patrol...