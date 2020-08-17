Trump signs Iowa disaster declaration, to visit Tuesday

More than a half million people lost power in the storm, and utility companies said about 65,000 people remained without electricity Monday afternoon.

The federal funds Iowa requested would cover $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.

Reynolds and the federal government has come under criticism for not acting quickly or doing enough.

Former Democratic Lt. Governor Patty Judge, who was Iowa’s homeland security adviser during the massive floods in 2008 that upended many of the same communities hit by the derecho, criticized Vice President Mike Pence for visiting Iowa on Thursday for a campaign stop but not visiting damaged farms or cities.

She also noted Trump’s comments that he might visit.

“Iowans in trouble should be a top priority, not a veiled PR stunt,” she said. “We need leaders who care and who will act immediately when needed, not a week later when they realize their numbers need a boost.”

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, also a Democrat, spent 48 hours in Cedar Rapids from Friday to Sunday with a chainsaw helping to clear trees from a home, streets, sidewalks and driveways.

He said Reynolds could have moved much quicker by sending an abbreviated request to FEMA intended “for those catastrophes of unusual severity and magnitude when field damage assessments are not necessary to determine the requirement for supplemental federal assistance.” The process was used in 2008 when a tornado struck Parkersburg, Iowa, destroying hundreds of homes. President George W. Bush approved help within 24 hours.

“The level of assistance that is needed over there, it just punches you in the face,” he said.

Reynolds said she had sought money from a much more substantive program that offers more options for federal aid.

“We set a record getting it done,” she said. ’Let’s think about what we are able to do by heroic efforts by some tremendous state employees that are working around the clock to get the resources to Iowans. We have it now and let’s move forward.”

Sgt. Chris Peterson, left, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Staff Sgt. Steven Russell of Ankeny, Iowa, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard use chainsaws to cut limbs off a downed tree damaged from a derecho earlier this week, as cleanup continues along 30th St. SE in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Sgt. Chris Peterson of Dyersville, Iowa, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard uses a chainsaw to cut limbs off a downed tree from a derecho earlier this week, as cleanup continues along 30th St. SE in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst carries a package of food to a Cedar Rapids resident's car while volunteering some of her time at the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Mobile Food Pantry at Veteran's Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm known as a derecho swept through Iowa on Monday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), downing trees and power lines, destroying a third or more of the state's corn fields, and damaging homes and businesses. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Andy Abeyta