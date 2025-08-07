Trump seeks to change how census collects data and wants to exclude immigrants in US illegally

Trump stressed that as part of the changes people in “our Country illegally” will be excluded from census counts.

His Truth Social post fits into an overall pattern in which he has tried to reshape basic measures of how U.S. society is faring to his liking.

Last Friday, Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, after standard revisions to the monthly jobs report showed that employers added 258,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in May and June. The revisions suggested that hiring has severely weakened under Trump, undermining his claims of an economic boom.

The White House insists that the problem was the size of the revisions and that it wants accurate numbers.