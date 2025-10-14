Trump says US strikes another boat accused of carrying drugs in waters off Venezuela, killing 6

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has struck another small boat he accuses of carrying drugs in the waters off Venezuela
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, early Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Israel and Egypt. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. struck another small boat that he accused of carrying drugs in the waters off Venezuela.

The Republican president said Tuesday in a post on social media that six people aboard the vessel were killed in the strike and no U.S. forces were harmed. It’s the fifth deadly strike in the Caribbean as the Trump administration has asserted that it is treating alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.

Frustration with the administration has been growing on Capitol Hill among members of both parties. Some Republicans are seeking more information from the White House on the legal justification and details of the strikes. Democrats contend the strikes violate U.S. and international law.

