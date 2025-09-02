Trump says US has carried out strike against drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela.

The president offered scant details on the operation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a “designated narco-terrorist organization.”

The press office of Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

