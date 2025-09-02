Trump says US has carried out strike against drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela.
The president offered scant details on the operation.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a “designated narco-terrorist organization.”
The press office of Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.
