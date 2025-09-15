Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.
Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media.
The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.
In Other News
1
Half of Butler County’s schools state report card ratings drop
2
Commission race drawing large crowd from GOP
3
UAW, GE Aerospace reach tentative agreement, union spokesperson says
4
Area priest gone from his parish with no explanation from Archdiocese...
5
‘It’s obvious the state’s not going to do anything’: Butler Co...