Trump says Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Baird and his wife are recovering after a "pretty bad" car crash

According to President Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Baird and his wife are recovering from a car accident
FILE - Indiana State Rep. Jim Baird, Republican candidate for Indiana's 4th Congressional District, speaks at a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump in Indianapolis, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

By ISABELLA VOLMERT – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, a Republican, and his wife are recovering in the hospital following a car accident.

“They’re going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly,” Trump said while speaking to House GOP members at a retreat at the Kennedy Center. “He’s going to be fine. She’s going to be fine.”

Baird, who represents west central Indiana, was first elected to congress in 2019. He is 80 years old.

A spokesperson for Baird's congressional office did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking more information.

News of the accident came as Republicans in D.C. mourn the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. representative from California. His death, along with the resignation of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, narrows the party’s control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

In 2022, Indiana U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision in her northern Indiana district. Two of her staffers traveling with her and the woman driving the other vehicle also died.

