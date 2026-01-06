Trump says Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Baird and his wife are recovering after a "pretty bad" car crash

Baird, who represents west central Indiana, was first elected to congress in 2019. He is 80 years old.

A spokesperson for Baird's congressional office did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking more information.

News of the accident came as Republicans in D.C. mourn the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. representative from California. His death, along with the resignation of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, narrows the party’s control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

In 2022, Indiana U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision in her northern Indiana district. Two of her staffers traveling with her and the woman driving the other vehicle also died.