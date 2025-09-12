Trump says he’ll send National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he’ll send the National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns there with the support of the mayor and the governor.
Since sending the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, the Republican president has openly mused about sending troops to other cities, claiming they are needed to crack down on crime.
