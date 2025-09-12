Breaking: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

Trump says he’ll send National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns

President Donald Trump says he’ll send the National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns there with the support of the mayor and the governor
President Donald Trump, center, gestures next to New York Yankees president Randy Levine, front right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, center, gestures next to New York Yankees president Randy Levine, front right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he’ll send the National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns there with the support of the mayor and the governor.

Since sending the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, the Republican president has openly mused about sending troops to other cities, claiming they are needed to crack down on crime.

