Trump says he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ben Carson

A former neurosurgeon who ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Carson, 74, went on to serve as Housing and Urban Development secretary during Trump's first administration.

The one-time rivals developed a strong bond, and Carson — seen at one point as among the top contenders for Trump's running mate in the 2024 campaign — served as Trump's national faith chairman during last year's race.

A staunch social conservative who has opposed abortion rights and same-sex marriage, Carson has become a popular conservative speaker and author.

The Medal of Freedom, established in 1963, is awarded to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or cultural or other significant public endeavors.

Trump bestowed the honor on 24 people during his first term and has already announced two other recipients since his return to the White House. Trump mentioned no date for giving the honor to Carson, but other honorees are already in the pipeline.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would bestow the award on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, two days after his longtime political ally was seriously injured in a car crash.

