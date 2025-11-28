Trump says he plans to pardon former Honduran President Hernandez for 2024 drug trafficking sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will be pardoning former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who in 2024 was convicted for drug trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison.
The president explained his decision on Truth Social by posting that “according to many people that I greatly respect,” Hernandez was “treated very harshly and unfairly.”
