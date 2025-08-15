Trump rolls out the red carpet for Putin and adds a limo ride

It was a greeting fit for the closest U.S. allies. But instead it was rolled out for an adversarial leader who launched the largest land war in Europe since World War II and is seen as one of America's most vexing foes.

Trump has repeatedly implored Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire after insisting during last year's campaign that he would be able to end the conflict in 24 hours. Trump made clear in recent weeks that he is unhappy with Russia’s more than 3-year-old offensive, and he has threatened “severe consequences” and additional sanctions if progress is not made Friday.

But the tension between the two leaders was not apparent from their clasped hands and grins and the shared limo ride as Trump welcomed Putin back to U.S. soil for the first time in a decade.

In a carefully choreographed scene at an Alaska military base, the men emerged from their respective planes nearly simultaneously and walked shoulder to shoulder along a red carpet that had been unfurled on the tarmac.

Trump wore a ruby red tie. Putin wore burgundy.

Trump applauded Putin while he awaited their greeting. His hand was outstretched as Putin approached, and the two exchanged a lengthy handshake, patting each others' elbows and chatting and smiling.

As they greeted each other at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, F-22s fighter jets and a B-2 bomber flew overhead in a show of force.

The stealth warplanes were designed in part for a possible conflict with the Soviet Union. Neither plane entered active service until after the Cold War ended, but their development began in the 1970s and 1980s during the height of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry.

The two men ignored shouted questions from reporters as they stood on a platform emblazoned with the words “Alaska 2025” for a photo-op and another handshake.

“President Putin, will you stop killing civilians?" one shouted. Putin gestured to his ear, suggesting he couldn’t hear the question.

Trump, as host, then gestured to Putin that it was time to go and directed him to where the U.S. presidential limousine was waiting. The two got into the backseat and could be seen chatting through the darkened windows.

As the motorcade pulled away, Putin grinned.

The pomp and military planes may have been intended to remind the Russian leader of U.S. military might. But they also underscored the dramatic contrast between Trump's treatment of Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.S. ally whom Trump berated for being “disrespectful” during an extraordinary Oval Office meeting in February.

That visit ended without the leaders signing a planned deal allowing the U.S. greater access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals or holding a joint news conference. Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House by top Trump advisers shortly after Trump shouted at him.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump told Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader warned that Putin could not be trusted.

Since then, Trump has voiced more frustration with Putin as Russian strikes on Ukraine ramped up, writing “Vladimir, STOP!” on social media and declaring that the Russian leader “has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

But little of that frustration was visible Friday between two leaders, who have long had a friendly relationship.

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.