Trump receives urgent note from Rubio on Mideast peace deal during antifa roundtable

It prompted Trump to proclaim, “We’re very close to a deal in the Middle East.”

The influencer event had already been going on for nearly two hours when Rubio first approached. The president invited him to come in, and Rubio whispered something to Trump before handing him the note.

The note's urgent tone came as Trump’s top Middle East adviser, the prime minister of Qatar and other senior officials joined a third day of peace talks between Israel and Hamas at an Egyptian resort Wednesday — a sign that negotiators aim to dive deeply into the toughest issues of an American plan to end the war in Gaza.

Trump had kicked off the influencer event by telling assembled journalists that he planned to travel to the Middle East “toward the end of the week” and could even “make the rounds” in the region to Egypt and possibly the Gaza Strip.

After Rubio passed Trump the note, Trump continued to talk to the influencers and take questions from the media as Rubio appeared visibly anxious.

After several more minutes, the president wrapped by saying: "We’re gonna get peace in the Middle East. That’s what we want to do.” He left without further elaborating.