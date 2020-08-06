Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap

"The president’s support continues to increase while Joe Biden just posted a down fundraising month from his basement,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said, referring to the basement studio where Biden has been attending many of his digital-only campaign events.

Campaigns often tout small contributions from grassroots donors as a sign of enthusiasm and Biden's campaign is no exception. They claim support from ordinary people has swelled and point to an average online contribution of $34.77 as proof.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillion called it a “lights-out fundraising month” and said the money will help Democrats build support "to defeat Donald Trump this fall and win the battle for the soul of our nation.”

The fundraising totals include donations collected by each candidate, national political parties and a series of joint fundraising committees both contenders have set up in conjunction with their parties. These financial arrangements allow donors to contribute six-figure sums.