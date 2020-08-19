Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear

But Goodyear responded to Trump with a tweet of its own, saying that the company was the focus of a conversation that “created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

The company said the screenshot was not created or distributed by the company’s corporate offices or part of a diversity training class. However, it also stressed that it does ask its workers to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

It’s not unusual for companies to discourage employees from engaging in political activity at the workplace through their electronic communications and dress code.

Trump's presidential limousine, referred to as “The Beast,” uses Goodyear tires. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to say whether it would continue to do so. She described that as a security matter.

She also said Goodyear should further clarify its policy, and she said support for Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue.

“What was clearly targeted was a certain ideology,” McEnany said.

“If you can wear a Black Lives Matter hat, guess what, you should be able to wear a Blue Lives Matter one, too," she added.

Goodyear has a more than 120-year history in Ohio, a battleground state in the presidential election. Most of its competition is headquartered outside the United States.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tweeted that “It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers.”

Presidents have at times used the bully pulpit to go after companies, but Trump has taken that opportunity to an elevated level, often with little or no pushback from GOP lawmakers.