Trump Jr. expresses opposition to Alaska mine project

The review shows that Trump Jr. and Ayers are wrong, the Pebble partnership said in a statement, adding it is confident the corps will issue a final decision “in the next few months. We do not believe that the President will interfere with this statutory process.”

The EPA has said the Bristol Bay watershed supports the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world and contains significant mineral resources. Under the Obama administration, the agency proposed restricting development in the region, though those restrictions were never finalized. The EPA retains the option to invoke that so-called veto process again if it elects to do so.

Pebble argued the proposed restrictions were unfair and said it should have a chance to have the project vetted through the permitting process.

Critics of the Pebble project have said the corps' review is deficient and complained of what they say has become a politicized process.

Alannah Hurley, executive director of United Tribes of Bristol Bay, which opposes Pebble, said she was shocked by Trump Jr.'s tweet.

“As shocking as it is, at the same time, to us, it's really a confirmation that Bristol Bay is valued by the nation, and people from every side of the political spectrum ... can agree on the fact that this place needs to be protected from Pebble Mine,” she said.