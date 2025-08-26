Trump fires Fed governor Lisa Cook, opening new front in fight for control over central bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook late Monday, a sharp escalation in his battle to exert greater control over what has long been considered an institution independent from day-to-day politics.
Trump said in a letter posted on his Truth Social platform that he is firing Cook because of allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, made the accusations last week.
In Other News
1
Yinz Binz: What exactly is it?
2
What we know now: Middletown cybersecurity incident
3
Sheriff Jones said he’d ignore Gov. DeWine if he backs online petition...
4
Renewal tax levy for Madison Schools that lost by 5 votes is back on...
5
Oxford council rejects immediate street safety upgrades, opts for...