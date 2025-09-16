Trump extends TikTok shutdown deadline again after reaching framework deal with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down.
It will be the fourth time that Trump has ignored federal law and extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business. Trump has signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China to keep it operating.
In Other News
1
Middletown’s second marijuana dispensary to open at former Chinese...
2
Portion of U.S. 40 closed for culvert repair in Preble County
3
Ohio 744 in Butler County closed for road repair
4
Hamilton seeks nearly $3M for infrastructure improvements
5
Art shop in Middletown offers handmade home decor, dog bandanas