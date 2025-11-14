Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit as pressure builds on consumer prices

Trump slapped tariffs on most countries in April. He and his administration have been long insisted that tariffs don’t increase consumer prices, despite economic evidence to the contrary.

Record-high beef prices have been a particular concern, and Trump has said he intended to take action to try to lower them. Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, have been a factor.

The executive order also removes tariffs on tea, fruit juice, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and certain fertilizers. Some of the products covered aren’t produced in the United States.

The president signed the executive order after announcing that the U.S. had reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina designed to ease import levies on agricultural products produced in those countries. Trump suggested earlier this week that he’d be lowering tariffs on coffee to help increase its importation.