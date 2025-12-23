Trump critic George Conway takes steps to run for New York City congressional seat

Conway initially supported Trump early in his first term. At the time, he was married to pollster and strategist Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior presidential adviser in the White House.

George Conway later emerged as one of the president’s fiercest critics, condemning Trump's actions on social media and cable news with an intensity that often mirrored his wife’s public defense of him.

Conway later helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. The Conways announced their divorce in early 2023.

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg announced in November that he was seeking to succeed Nadler. Micah Lasher, a former Nadler aide and current New York state lawmaker, has also entered the Democratic primary.

The district stretches from Union Square to the northern edge of Central Park, encompassing the wealthy Upper East Side and Upper West Side.