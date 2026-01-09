Trump brushes off early posting of confidential jobs figures

Early copies of the report are kept under lock and key at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the data. White House economic officials receive an advance copy each month on Thursday afternoon and sign agreements to keep the numbers confidential, though they also write up a summary for the president. Trump posted a graphic from the summary Thursday night.

“I don’t know if they posted them,” Trump told reporters Friday afternoon. “They gave me some numbers. When people give me things, I post them.”

Erica Groshen, a former BLS commissioner, said that early disclosures can technically be punished by fines and even jail time, though previous breaches typically have been met with a slap on the wrist.

Trump posted a graphic Thursday night that showed businesses had added 654,000 positions since January, while government agencies — at the federal, state, and local levels — had cut 181,000 jobs.

Those data reflected hiring in December as well as revisions to previous months that weren't supposed to be revealed until Friday morning.

Trump also said “the numbers were amazing,” though overall job gains last year were just 584,000, the smallest annual increase outside of a recession since 2003. In 2024, just over 2 million jobs were added.