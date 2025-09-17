Trump basks in the pageantry at Windsor Castle during unprecedented second UK state visit

The pomp and pageantry are deliberate, meant to bolster ties with Trump at a time when his America First policies are putting pressure on trade and security arrangements around the globe. For the grandeur-loving president, festivities involved 120 horses and 1,300 troops — including the largest guard of honor in living memory.

An opening day full of ceremony and good feelings will give way to the real work Thursday when Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet, with the stakes high for the host country.

Trump's visit began with Prince William and his wife, Kate, meeting the presidential helicopter in the private Walled Garden on the vast Windsor estate, then walking the Trump over to be greeted by Charles and Queen Camilla.

The guests traveled to the castle in a procession of horse-drawn carriages, past ranks of soldiers, sailors and aviators. The king and the Republican president chatted in the Irish State Coach during the short journey to the castle quadrangle, where Trump, accompanied by Charles, inspected an honor guard of soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats.

They continued to chat and joke together as the day progressed, with the king putting his hand on Trump’s back at one point. Trump stepped in front of the king during a review of troops, though Charles had gestured, inviting the president to do so and avoiding a violation of protocol. That was not the case in 2019, when Trump stepped in front of Queen Elizabeth during his first state visit.

Artifacts of US independence

The president and Charles also toured the Royal Collection Display in an ornate room where officials laid out five tables of artifacts on U.S.-British relations.

Among the items were 18th-century watercolors and documents on the United States seeking independence from King George III.

There were materials from the first trans-Atlantic cable, including messages between Queen Victoria and President James Buchanan, as well as a 1930s hot dog picnic that a young Elizabeth wrote about, and a large glass vessel that President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the queen during a 1957 state visit.

“Wow,” Trump said as he looked at documents on U.S. independence.

“That’s fascinating,” Charles said.

The president, first lady, king and queen walked a red carpet to climb a riser under a tent on the East Lawn of the castle to watch the Beating Retreat, a military ceremony of music and parading.

Charles and Camilla presented the Trumps with a handbound leather volume celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the Union flag that flew above Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump’s inauguration in January. The royals also gave first lady Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

Trump gave Charles a replica of an Eisenhower sword, and Camilla received a vintage Tiffany & Co. gold, diamond and ruby brooch.

At Windsor Castle, an almost 1,000-year-old royal residence with gilded interiors, crenelated towers and priceless artworks, a gigantic royal standard — the flag used for official celebration days — flew from the Royal Tower.

From pomp to politics

The royals' history, tradition and celebrity give them a cachet that means presidents and prime ministers covet joining them. Invitations handed out at the request of the elected government are a powerful tool to reward friends and wring concessions from reluctant allies.

No U.S. president, or any other world leader, has ever had the honor of a second U.K. state visit.

In his talks with Trump, Starmer will promote a new U.K.-U.S. technology agreement. The British government hopes the deal, and billions in investment from U.S. tech companies, will help show that the trans-Atlantic bond remains strong despite differences over Ukraine, the Middle East and the future of NATO.

British officials are hoping to avoid awkward questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Days before the state visit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, over the diplomat’s past friendship with the convicted sex offender.

On Tuesday, the campaign group Led By Donkeys projected an image of Trump and Epstein on a tower at Windsor Castle, a reminder of the president’s relationship with the late American financier. Police said they arrested four people over the stunt.

Wednesday's activities also featured a private lunch and a state banquet.

While in Britain, Trump will not address a joint session of Parliament, as French President Emmanuel Macron did in July during his state visit.

‘Photogenic setting’

Most state visits are in London, home to Buckingham Palace and the broad, flag-lined boulevard known as The Mall. But this one is in Windsor, a historic town of just over 30,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of central London.

That makes it easier to control protests and protect Trump at a time of increased international tensions, especially after the fatal shooting of Trump ally Charlie Kirk last week in Utah. British police have undertaken a massive security operation to ensure Trump’s safety.

When Trump was in London on his first state visit in 2019, he was met by thousands of protesters who filled the streets as a balloon shaped like a giant, diaper-wearing baby Trump floated overhead.

Historian Robert Lacey, a consultant on the Netflix television series “The Crown,” said Windsor is also a more “photogenic setting” for a state visit than London.

“Buckingham Palace has got its balcony, it’s got its façade,” he said. But “inside it’s very dreary and it’s currently being renovated, which is one reason why Mr. Trump will not be staying there. Windsor is a proper castle.”

Lawless and Price reported from London and Weissert from Washington.